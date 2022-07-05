USPS Hosts Job Fair Wed. at Millsboro Post Office

The United States Postal Service makes a special delivery in Millsboro Wednesday: a job fair between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Millsboro Post Office, 100 Main Street.

Positions at that facility and other surrounding post offices are open and available to be filled. The initiative is part of a 10-year plan “Delivering for America” initiative as the USPS looks to build a more “stable and empowered workforce.”

“This fair not only enables applicants to work locally and save on commuting costs and time but allows candidates to choose between indoor and outdoor positions working for the Postal Service,” Postmaster Dionne Watts said. “These positions pay nearly $20 per hour, but when you also factor in a short commute to work and added benefits such as pensions, leave, and career advancement, it’s a great place to start a career.”

If you are interested in applying, the Postal Service wants you to be aware of this:

Applicants should bring 2 valid forms of I.D. to the Job Fair. Fingerprinting will be done on site.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about

the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding

work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities

for advancement.