USS Delaware Commissioned into the US Navy Today

The big day for the USS Delaware was a small affair today – thanks to the coronavirus – at the Port of Wilmington. The Virginia-class fast attack submarine was commissioned into the US Navy. The 136-member crew was commissioned administratively and transitioned to normal operations.

The USS Delaware is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare.

It’s been nearly 100 years since a US Navy vessel carried the name Delaware. This is the 7th vessel – and the first sub to be named Delaware. The USS Delaware was christened by Dr. Jill Biden on October 20, 2018 in Norfolk.