USS Delaware (SSN 791) Scheduled to Return Home to Groton, Connecticut Early Next Week

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791), commanded by Cmdr. Robert Low, will return to its homeport from a scheduled deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, on Monday, August 14th. SSN 791 was commissioned April 4th, 2020 and is the seventh U.S. warship named after the 1st state of Delaware. The crew of Delaware executed the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy in supporting national security interests and maritime security operations during their six months at sea.

Additional Information from Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 Public Affairs Office

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

SSN 791 was commissioned April 4, 2020 and is the seventh U.S. warship named after the 1st state of Delaware. Due to COVID -19 restrictions at the time, the official commissioning date was April 2, 2020 while the boat was underway, making it the first U.S. Naval warship to be commissioned while submerged. It has a length of 377 feet with a beam of 34 feet and a crew of more than 134 personnel.

The event will be livestreamed over multiple intervals at https://www.facebook.com/NavalSubmarineBaseNewLondon.