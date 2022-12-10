Utility Van Overturns on Route 24 Near Oak Orchard

Image courtesy IRVFC

A crash on Route 24 in the area of Gull Point Road near Oak Orchard diverted traffic for several hours Friday evening. Emergency personnel from Indian River were called just before 7pm after a utility van went off the road in a curve, struck a utility pole before overturning in a someone’s front yard. The driver of the van was able to get out. Other passing motorists suffered damage from the debris field. The roadway was closed while the broken utility pole was replaced. Delaware State Police are investigating.