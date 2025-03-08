VA Man Arrested after Assault Near Rehoboth Beach

A Virginia man has been arrested for a felony assault that occurred in Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. Delaware State Police were called to the area of Popeye’s on Coastal Highway for a report of noise from a protest. While speaking to several people, police were told about an assault that occurred in the parking lot.

Police learned that a 65 year old man was assaulted by the suspect – identified as 30 year old Charles Gehman of Lynchburg. Police say the victim suffered minor injures after an argument turned violent. Gehman was located a short time later and arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault causing injury to a person over 62, which is a felony.

Gehman was released on a $4000 unsecured bond.