VA Man Convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A New Church, Virginia man has been convicted by a jury of attempted 2nd degree murder and other offenses after a three-day trial. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Karen Dean has postponed sentencing for 22 year old Everon Strand for the completion of a pre-sentence investigation – he remains in custody.

Officials in the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office say Maryland State Police were called to Jersey Road in Salisbury for a shooting on December 8th of 2021. The victim was shot seven times and was treated at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Strand was identified by multiple witnesses as the shooter.