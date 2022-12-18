VA Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Stockton

A Greenbackville, Virginia man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Stockton. The Worcester County Sheriff’s office says a mustang driven by 45 year old Rodney Lambertson went off the side of Rabbit Knaw Road in a curve, struck a ditch and a utility pole before overturning. Lambertson was pronounced dead at the scene – his body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s office at 410-632-1111.