Va. Men Arrested On Criminal Charges In Georgetown

A traffic stop in Georgetown has led to the arrests of two Virginia men on criminal charges.



Georgetown Police say following a traffic violation on South DuPont Highway late Sunday night, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, and police say the search turned up marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded 45-caliber handgun.



25-year-old Curtis Hathaway and 37-year-old Jamall Bedward were arrested and charged with weapons offenses and drug-related crimes.

Georgetown Police released these charges:

A search of the vehicle resulted in the following items:

6.53 grams of marijuana

8.21 grams of cocaine

Digital scale

Loaded 45 caliber handgun

Curtis Hathaway and Jamall Bedward were charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by person prohibited

Possession of ammunition by person prohibited

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

*Bedward was also charged with inattentive driving

Hathaway and Bedward was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $71,000 secured bond.