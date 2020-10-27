Va. Men Arrested On Criminal Charges In Georgetown

By
Mark Fowser
-
146

A traffic stop in Georgetown has led to the arrests of two Virginia men on criminal charges.


Georgetown Police say following a traffic violation on South DuPont Highway late Sunday night, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, and police say the search turned up marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded 45-caliber handgun.


25-year-old Curtis Hathaway and 37-year-old Jamall Bedward were arrested and charged with weapons offenses and drug-related crimes.

Georgetown Police released these charges:

A search of the vehicle resulted in the following items:

  • 6.53 grams of marijuana
  • 8.21 grams of cocaine
  • Digital scale
  • Loaded 45 caliber handgun

Curtis Hathaway and Jamall Bedward were charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by person prohibited
  • Possession of ammunition by person prohibited
  • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
  • Possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

*Bedward was also charged with inattentive driving

Hathaway and Bedward was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $71,000 secured bond.