Va. Men Arrested On Criminal Charges In Georgetown

A traffic stop in Georgetown has led to the arrests of two Virginia men on criminal charges.
Georgetown Police say following a traffic violation on South DuPont Highway late Sunday night, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, and police say the search turned up marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded 45-caliber handgun.
25-year-old Curtis Hathaway and 37-year-old Jamall Bedward were arrested and charged with weapons offenses and drug-related crimes.
Georgetown Police released these charges:
A search of the vehicle resulted in the following items:
- 6.53 grams of marijuana
- 8.21 grams of cocaine
- Digital scale
- Loaded 45 caliber handgun
Curtis Hathaway and Jamall Bedward were charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by person prohibited
- Possession of ammunition by person prohibited
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity
- Possession of controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
*Bedward was also charged with inattentive driving
Hathaway and Bedward was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $71,000 secured bond.