VA Sentenced in Wicomico County for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A New Church, VA man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after his conviction by a Wicomico County jury for attempted 2nd degree murder and other offenses. Five years of the sentence for 23 year old Everon Strand is without the possibility of parole.

According to court records, Strand was identified by multiple witnesses after a victim was shot 7 times in the chest and head on Jersey Road in December of 2021. The victim survived his injuries.

Strand will remain in custody while a pre-sentencing investigation is completed.