VA Woman Charged in Pocomoke Stabbing Incident

A Virginia woman has been charged after a stabbing in Pocomoke Thursday night. Worcester County Sheriff’s office was called to Stockton Road for a stabbing victim who was treated at Tidal Health in Salisbury and released later Thursday night. Officials with the Worcester Bureau of Investigation located the suspect – 40 year old Chacarra Townsend of Horntown, VA, who was arrested without incident.

She is charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.