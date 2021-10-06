Vacancy Filled On Worcester County Board of Education

Nate Passwaters

A law enforcement veteran who serves with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has been appointed to the County Board of Education.

Nate Passwaters will represent District Six, the northern portion of Worcester County. The opening was created by the passing of former Board of Education President Eric Cropper Senior.

“This has been a difficult process because I lost a dear friend, Eric Cropper,” Commissioner Jim Bunting said. “While several excellent candidates expressed interest in filling the vacancy, we agree that Nate is the right fit for this position.”

The nomination of Passwaters was approved Tuesday by the Worcester County Commissioners. He will serve the remainder of a four-year term on the Board of Education, which has seven members.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and humbled to be able to continue Eric’s legacy,” Passwaters said. “I’m also looking forward to serving on the board to advocate for the outstanding staff and students of Worcester County Public Schools.”

“We are very excited to welcome Nate into the Worcester County Public Schools family,” Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor said. “With his background and unique role in our community, he will bring a new perspective to the Board when he joins them later this month. While we all still feel Mr. Cropper’s absence, I am confident that Nate will step into this role with the same dedication and love for Worcester County’s children that Eric so easily embodied.”