Vacant Home In Mardela Springs Heavily Damaged By Fire

A vacant, single-family home in Mardela Springs was significantly damaged by a fire over the weekend.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, someone who was passing by on Quinton Road discovered the fire Sunday night at about 8:11 p.m. The fire started somewhere inside the vacant structure. No one was injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Salisbury office at 410-713-3780.

The fire caused about $25,000 damage to the home and $5,000 damage to its contents.