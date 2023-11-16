Valerie Jones Giltner Announces Her Candidacy for 37th District State Representative

Retired critical care nurse and healthcare consultant, Valerie Jones Giltner of Georgetown has announced her candidacy for State Representative in the 37th District. Valerie is seeking the seat being left vacant by State Rep. Ruth Briggs King, who, in changing her home residency, announced her immediate resignation yesterday.

Among Valerie’s top priorities are the following issues:

– Strengthening working families

– Protecting citizens’ freedoms while limiting burdensome government regulations

– Maintaining safe and secure classrooms

– Improving healthcare for our communities

– Ensuring government accountability and efficiency

Here is a statement from Valerie:

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for State Representative and to continue the great legacy of public service that Rep. Briggs King has started. I am committed to maintaining her hard work ethic and community service for the people of the 37th District.”

Additional Information:

Valerie was raised and educated in Sussex County and is an alumnus of Sussex Central High School. Active in the community with deep ties to the Georgetown and Millsboro areas, Valerie is Past President of the Delmarva Christian High School Parent-Teacher-Fellowship Board; served as a lead fundraiser for Delaware Elite Basketball; participated in numerous Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity outreach efforts; and volunteered with the Felton/Harrington Little League.

Under state law, the chairperson of the Sussex County Republican Party will select the candidate to carry the party’s banner in the upcoming special election. “I’ve contacted the chairperson and stressed that I am motivated to run an aggressive campaign to represent all the people of the 37th District,” Valerie said. “Hopefully, I will be blessed with that opportunity.”