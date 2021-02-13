Van Rear Ends Occupied Ambulance in Dover

Dover Police were called for a crash just before 1:30 Saturday morning involving an occupied ambulance. Police learned that a van driven by 35 year old Justin Pawlowski rear ended the ambulance in the area of North DuPont Highway and Scarborough Road. Pawlowski and a passenger in the van were taken to an area hospital as were 2 medical staff on the ambulance – the patient being transported did not suffer any injuries from the crash. Pawlowski will be charged when he is released from the hospital with 1st and 2nd vehicular assault, DUI and other offenses.