Vehicle Collision in Camden-Wyoming Area Leaves One Dead

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area last night. Just before 9:30, a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was heading eastbound on Willow Grove Road approaching the intersection at Fivefoot Prong Lane at a high rate of speed. As the driver approached a slight curve in the road, he lost control of the car, which then careened off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver of the Malibu has yet to be identified and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.