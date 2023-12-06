Vehicle Collision in Eden, MD; Pedestrian Seriously Injured

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Monday evening, December 4th. The crash happened in the area of S Upper Ferry Road and Siloam Road in Eden, Maryland. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian—Aaron Douglas III with life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a medical facility and as of Tuesday was in critical condition. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, the vehicle involved fled the scene. Witnesses provided a vehicle description, which was given to allied law enforcement agencies. A short time later, the Princess Anne Police Department located a vehicle that potentially was connected to the incident. The vehicle was seized for crime scene analysis. Authorities have identified a person of interest, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office:

Due to the severe nature of the collision, the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were called to the scene to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about this case, please contact DFC Scott Shubert at 410-548-4891.