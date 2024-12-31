Vehicle Collision in Millsboro Area; Extensive Damage to Both Vehicles
December 31, 2024/
Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday, Monday evening–December 30th on Long Neck Road approaching Church Lane. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, it appears that a blue Honda Accord sedan and a silver Honda Accord sedan were traveling on Long Neck Road and collided causing extensive driver’s side front damage to both vehicles which were rendered inoperable. Delaware State Police say a potential upper extremity injury was sustained by one of the drivers at the time of the crash. The individual was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The Talk of Delmarva will provide further injury and crash updates as details become available.
Additional Information from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company:
Emergency response units from Indian River included Rescue 80 and Tanker 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, Engine 80 and 80-1 from the Long Neck facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police. Emergency response crew assignments included vehicle stabilization, assistance with patient stabilization where needed, fluid and debris recovery traffic control and overall incident mitigation efforts.