Vehicle Crash Damages Apartments In Long Neck Area

A vehicle struck the corner of an apartment building in the Long Neck area over the weekend, leaving several people temporarily displaced.

The Sussex County Building inspector was called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. The vehicle ended up in a ditch. The apartments are located behind the McDonald’s restaurant at Plaza Drive.

Members of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded, and the fire department said two end units were found to be uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Delaware State Police are investigating the accident.