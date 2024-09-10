Vehicle Crash Leads to DUI & Weapons Arrest of Blades Man

A two vehicle crash on Seaford Road near Laurel led to the arrest of a Blades man for DUI and weapons offenses. Delaware State Police learned that a Sentra and Jeep Grand Cherokee collided near Camp Road around 9pm on Friday, September 6. The driver of the Nissan tried to leave the scene – police identified him as 47 year old Darnell Strand of Blades. Strand showed signs of impairment but refused standardized field sobriety tests and he resisted arrest before he was taken into custody. During a search of Strand police found about 25 grams of marijuana and in the vehicle the located a scale and loaded handgun. The driver and passenger in the Jeep were not injured.

Strand was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:



Possession a Firearm by Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

DUI 3 rd Offense (Felony)

Offense (Felony) Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Consumption of Marijuana in a Vehicle

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest

Multiple Traffic Violations

Strand was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,506 cash bond.