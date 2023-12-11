Vehicle Crash Sunday Night Takes Down Utility Pole & Wires on Route 24

Image courtesy IRVFC

Indian River emergency personnel was called for a vehicle crash on Route 24 in the area of the Holly Lake Campsites around 11:30 Sunday night. Officials found a vehicle overturned in the marshy swamp area with a downed utility pole and wires that were impacting access to the vehicle. The occupant in the vehicle was removed when electric service was discontinued to the wires. That section of Route 24 – between Hollymount and Holly Lake Roads was closed until early Monday morning when Delaware Electric crews were able to replace the damaged pole.