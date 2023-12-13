Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Worcester County; Driver Killed

An Ocean City, Maryland woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash this morning on Route 50 at the intersection of Caleb Road. The crash occurred around 11:30. According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle that the person identified as 74-year-old Linda Jean Hopkins was driving had been heading westbound on Route 50 when the vehicle drifted off the road and hit a tree. Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 were closed briefly for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Fire & EMS, and Maryland

Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel responded to the scene to

assist. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



