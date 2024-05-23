Vehicle Fire in Dorchester County Under Investigation

A vehicle fire that occurred late yesterday in Dorchester County on Mission Hill Road in Hurlock, Maryland is under investigation. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the incident appears to be incendiary in nature. The fire in the black, Pontiac 4-door passenger car at around 5 p.m. yesterday started in the passenger compartment. Anyone with information should contact the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.