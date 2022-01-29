Vehicle Fire near Lincoln Leaves One Dead

One person is dead after a vehicle fire Friday morning near Lincoln. Delaware State Police say a Blazer was northbound on Greentop Road near Bunting Avenue when for unknown reasons the Blazer caught fire while still moving. The driver came to a controlled stopped in a grassy area as the Blazer became engulfed in flames. The driver was not able to get out and was found dead in the driver seat. The State Fire Marshal determined the fire began in the dashboard-firewall area of the vehicle.