Vehicle Pursuit Exceeds 100 mph from Delaware into Maryland

An investigation into a weapons complaint and drug offenses continues following a high-speed chase in the Seaford area. Yesterday, Wednesday, October 23rd at about 1:05 p.m., the Seaford Police Department responded to a weapons complaint near Collins Avenue and Purnell Street in Seaford. Police say someone reportedly possessing a handgun and making threats was spotted getting into a gray Honda Accord. When officers ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, the individual refused and fled eastbound, leading police on a high-speed pursuit that exceeded 100 mph and crossed into Maryland. Seaford officers halted the chase upon reaching the state line, and Maryland authorities were alerted. At the original scene, police recovered two jackets containing a handgun, suspected heroin and crack cocaine, and over $1,600 in suspected drug proceeds. This case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com. More information on this case will be released as further updates including from Maryland authorities become available.

