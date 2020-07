A vehicle fire in Wicomico County is being investigated as a case of arson.

A neighbor of the owner saw a vehicle on fire early this morning on Loblolly Lane in Salisbury. The fire was quickly put out.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause appears to be ‘incendiary.’

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office on the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-713-3780.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.