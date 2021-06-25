Vehicle Shot In Dover

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an SUV.

According to police, the vehicle pulled in front of another SUV at Bicentennial Boulevard and Declaration Drive Thursday afternoon at about 2:30, which drew gunshots from the vehicle that was passed. Police found the damaged vehicle in a nearby neighborhood and contact its owner, who said there had been an argument at the nearby Hamlet Shopping Center before the shooting. Police said otherwise, the owner has been uncooperative.

No one was hurt. One of the fleeing vehicles struck a mailbox in the area.

The shots originated from a GMC Terrain. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.