Vehicle Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Georgetown

A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night as she was trying to cross Route 113 in Georgetown on foot.

According to Delaware State Police, a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Greenwood woman struck the pedestrian a short distance from Bedford Street at about 6:20 p.m. The driver was unable to avoid striking the woman, who died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.



The driver stopped at the scene and was not hurt. State Police are still investigating the incident, which resulted in the closure of northbound lanes of DuPont Boulevard for about three hours.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Anyone who can help with information about the collision is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.