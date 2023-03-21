Verizon Expands High-speed Internet Across Delaware

About 2000 Delaware locations will have access to high-speed broadband internet thanks to network upgrades by Verizon. Funding for this upgrade project – over $6-milion – is from the American Rescue Plan. The high-speed internet will affect locations in Camden, Dover, Smyrna, Bridgeville and Ocean View.

Also residents in parts of Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach will have increased choices with expanded wireless home and business internet services through 5G Ultra Wideband.