VETERANS DAY EVENTS 2026

VETERANS DAY EVENTS

Wed, Nov 11 – Statewide – DART First State joins our nation in honoring the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In recognition of their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedoms, DART is offering free rides for Veterans on all statewide bus services. Veterans displaying a Veteran’s ID card (this includes spouses and partners) or DD 214 can ride for free on all DART bus services all day.

Wed, Nov 11, Crisfield – 9am-12pm – Veterans Day Breakfast at Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044 – all Veterans and Active Duty Personnel are welcome

Wed, Nov 11 – New Castle – 10:30am – Veterans Memorial Park, Cherry Lane, New Castle. Veterans Day Service.

Wed, Nov 11 – Rehoboth Beach – 11am – VFW Post 7447 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Rehoboth Bandstand followed by an open house at the Post Home on State Road in Rehoboth Beach from 12 to 2pm.

Wed, Nov 11 – Ocean View – 11am – VFW Post 7234 – Veterans Day ceremony

Wed, Nov 11 – Ocean Pines – 11am – Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines

Wed, Nov 11, Lewes – 11am – Flags for Heroes Ceremony at Cape Henlopen High School

Wed, Nov 11, Lewes – 11am – Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 17 on American Legion Road

Wed, Nov 11, Oak Orchard – 11am – Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 28

Wed, Nov 11, Milton – 11am – Milton Lions Club hosts a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Milton Cemetery by the flagpole on Union Road (Rain – at Goshen UMC)

Wed, Nov 11, Millsboro – 11am – Veterans Day ceremony at Sussex AMVETS Post 2 on Long Neck Road

Wed, Nov 11 – Seaford – 11am – American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 – Veterans Day Ceremony at Kiwanis Park on W. Stein Highway followed by an open house at Post 6 at noon

Wed, Nov 11 – Salisbury – 11am – Veterans Day Ceremony at Wicomico County Veterans’ War Memorial in front of the Wicomico County Youth & Civic Center. There will be patriotic music, prayer and remembrance to all veterans. (in case of weather – will be moved inside)

Wed, Nov 11 – Dover – 2pm – Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America – Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park. Keynote speaker is Secretary of Veterans Affairs Brigadier General (Ret.) Karen Berry

Wed, Nov 11, Crisfield – 4:40pm – Taps at Sunset at American Legion Post 16 in Crisfield. Everyone is welcome – Lite Fare following