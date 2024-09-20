Veterans’ Stand Down Today at Schutte Park in Dover

The Delaware 2024 Veterans’ Stand Down is Friday, September 20th at Schutte Park on Electric Avenue in Dover. This is one-stop shopping for veterans for both community and V-A services from 8:30am to 2pm. You can find help with housing, medical, behavioral health and VA eligibility and benefits. You can also get flu shots, hair cuts, legal services, a hot lunch and warm clothing. Transportation is provided at key pick up locations.

