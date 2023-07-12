Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III sworn in for His Second term on the Delaware Court of Chancery

The Honorable Sam Glasscock III is continuing his position as Vice Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery. He was sworn in for his second term June 30th. Vice Chancellor Glasscock said he is honored to be reappointed to such a significant position and thanked the Governor and the Senate for the trust they placed in him. He says he looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Delaware on the Court of Chancery. Vice Chancellor Glasscock was first appointed as Vice Chancellor by Gov. Jack Markell, taking his oath for his initial term on June 29th, 2011.