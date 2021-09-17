Victim Of Fatal Crash In Milton Identified

Delaware State Police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash on Cave Neck Road this week.

36-year-old Jonathan Downing Junior of Milton’s car left the roadway near Front Street Tuesday evening, crashed into a sign and a tree and overturned. Downing died at a local hospital that night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.