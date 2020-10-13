Victim Of Fatal Rodney Village Shooting Identified

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was shot to death in Rodney Village earlier this month.

21-year-old Shakur Burrage of Dover was discovered shot in a vehicle on David Hall Road the night of October 2nd.

Burrage died at the scene.

Troopers say their investigation indicates a fight broke out between the victim and an unknown suspect.

State Police are still looking for a suspect in the homicide. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.