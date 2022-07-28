Victim Pistol-Whipped During Ocean City Assault

Ocean City Police are investigating an assault in the area of 144th Street.

Tuesday night, officers responded to an incident that was initially reported as a possible shooting. The victim suffered a head injury and was evaluated by emergency medical services personnel. The victim declined further medical treatment. He stated that three suspects he had invited to his residence got into an altercation with him, and that he was struck in the head with a pistol.

During the struggle, a shot was fired inside the unit.

Some property belonging to the victim was also stolen.