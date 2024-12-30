Victim Shot During Altercation in Seaford; Police Investigating

The Seaford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on December 28th around 7:50 PM. A victim, shot during an altercation outside a business on South Bradford Street, fled to New Street and called 911. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries. So far, no suspects have been identified.

Additional Information from the Seaford Police Department:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Seaford Police Department via Facebook or at (302) 629-6645. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Delaware Crimestoppers at (800) 847-3333 or by texting “KEYWORD plus your message” to 274637. Rewards may be offered for tips leading to an arrest.