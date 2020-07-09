Victim’s Ear Bitten During Assault

A man is accused of biting another man’s ear during an argument in Dover.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to a home in the 5,000-block of North Dupont Highway Wednesday night about an assault complaint. Investigators learned that an acquaintance of 34-year-old Hugo Montecino-Caal had visited Montecino-Caal’s residence.

After the two started to argue, police say the dispute got physical and Montecino-Caal proceeded to bite off the victim’s ear. The victim was treated at a hospital for a severe injury to his ear.

Montecino-Caal was arrested at his home for second-degree assault. He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $10,000 secured bond.