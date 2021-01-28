VIDEO : Carney Proposes $4.7-B FY ’22 Budget

Governor John Carney Thursday proposed a Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget of just over $4.7-billion, with a record-setting capital budget of $894-million and containing grants-in-aid of $55-million.

Despite the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Carney said the spending plan continues investments into rebuilding the economy, investing in schools and strengthening communities. Economic development, clean drinking water and infrastructure improvements such as new Family Court facilities in Kent and Sussex Counties are addressed.

$22.7-million would be allocated to provide $500 salary increases for state workers across the board. Funding is also included to phase in a “gradual movement” to a minimum wage for state employees of $15 per hour.

The General Assembly’s Joint Finance Committee will spend the next few weeks reviewing the spending plan.

“When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we were able to balance our budget without cutting critical services because we kept our promise to build a long-term, sustainable financial plan. This budget proposal will continue to protect taxpayer dollars while making investments where they’re needed most,” Carney said. “Our priorities remain the same. We will rebuild our economy and create good jobs, invest in our public schools for all Delaware children, and strengthen communities across our state. This proposal includes the largest infrastructure program in Delaware history, historic investments to support disadvantaged students, and additional investments to clean up our drinking water and preserve farmland. We’ll also continue to support our state workers, who have stepped up for their neighbors time and again throughout this crisis. I want to thank members of the General Assembly for their partnership and for their consideration of this budget.”