VIDEO: Clankers Coming to Mispillion River Bridge in Milford

DelDOT will be installing ‘clankers’ on South Rehoboth Boulevard at the Mispillion River Bridge in Milford in the near future. Next week the installation of ‘clankers’ will be done in Wilmington on Telegraph Road at the CSX Railroad Bridge – which has been struck by oversize vehicles 33 times in the past 10 years. The ‘clankers’ are an over height vehicle warning system designed to deter over height trucks from striking the bridge.

Since the installation of ‘clankers’ on Casho Mill Road in Newark in 2022 -a bridge which has been struck over 70 times in 10 years by oversize vehicles has had only one bridge strike – which occurred earlier this year. While the driver stopped after hitting the clankers – they proceeded to strike the bridge anyway!

Video courtesy of DelDOT