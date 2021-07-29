VIDEO | Coast Guard Rescues Diver In Distress

An unresponsive diver has been flown from a vessel 46 miles off Cape May to University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the location of the nearest-available decompression chamber.

According to the Coast Guard, Sector Delaware Bay Watchstanders received a report Wednesday that a 50-year-old woman dove to a depth of 150 feet before resurfacing unconscious. A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Atlantic City to rescue the woman.

“Without the proper communication that we had, we would not have been able to safely conduct the mission especially considering the distance offshore that the vessel was,” Command Center Duty Officer Lt. Anthony Barletta said. “A marine band radio is the best way to get first responders on scene when an emergency arises.”

To watch a video of the rescue, please CLICK HERE