VIDEO : Del. Coronavirus Weekly Update

Delaware has just a few areas of concern where local coronavirus case are higher than a state benchmark of 250 per 100,000 people.

At the weekly coronavirus update, Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said areas of Selbyville, Harrington, Felton, Magnolia, Newark and Hockessin are being monitored for their local case rates. However, numbers are encouraging overall with fewer hospitalization and lower rates of test positivity and new cases.

Rattay, Governor John Carney and Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall also discussed vaccinations, testing and other developments.