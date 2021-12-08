VIDEO | Del. COVID-19 Cases Rise; Latest Trends

Delaware has been seeing a significant uptick in new positive coronavirus cases since the end of the summer. During a coronavirus update Tuesday, Governor John Carney said the uptick really started to increase after Labor Day.

According to Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, Delaware’s increases are being led by the Delta variant. As of Monday, the Omicron variant had not been detected in Delaware.

Also, as the number of positive coronavirus tests increases along with hospitalizations, Carney is urging Delawareans to mask up – even when indoors, but he says it’s not something he plans to mandate.

As of Tuesday, 2,203 deaths in Delaware have been determined to be related to coronavirus.