VIDEO: Explosion on Cargo Ship Injures Crewman & Disables Vessel Off Coast of Ocean City

A crew member who suffered burns after an explosion in the engine room of the cargo ship Laura Maersk was medevaced by the US Coast Guard to Norfolk. The cargo ship, which was disabled after the explosion, was about 275 miles off the coast of Ocean City Friday morning. Coast Guard officials say they were called Thursday evening, but because of the extensive distance, the rescue helicopter out of Elizabeth City, NC had to stop on the US Navy ship USS Mahan to refuel before conducting the medevac.