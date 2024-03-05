VIDEO: Final State of the State Address by Governor John Carney

Governor John Carney gave his final State of the State address this afternoon, but not without some competition from a heckler who interrupted his address at least four times. The Governor spoke of his last seven years in office – working to put the State’s fiscal house in order, building more affordable housing and passing sweeping climate change. Carney says “working together is what we do best in Delaware. Because of our hard work together I can confidently say today that the state of our state is strong and getting stronger every day.”