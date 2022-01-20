VIDEO | Gov. Carney Highlights Education, Budget Stability, Workforce, Support For Family Leave In State Of The State Address

Governor John Carney stressed budget sustainability, workforce development, housing, education and the environment among other priorities as he delivered his 2022 State of the State Thursday afternoon to a joint session of the Delaware General Assembly.

Carney also touched upon the state’s ongoing commitment to expand access to broadband internet

More spending specifics will come next week when Carney presents his Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

These proposals also come as the state continues to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We can’t make investments in public education – or infrastructure, or public safety – without a long-term, sustainable financial plan. Responsibly managing our state budget is more important than ever. And it’s what every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects'” Carney said. “Next week, I will present a budget that stays true to these principles. We will again invest in our classrooms with the expansion of Opportunity Funding. We will use one-time revenue to continue the largest infrastructure program in Delaware’s history.”

Carney indicated that ongoing investment of American Rescue Plan Act funds will be utilized to help build and upgrade libraries in each county and help nonprofits modernize their buildings. Money from ARPA would also be directed to repairing roads and bridges, public transit, and building out electric vehicle infrastructure. Efforts to prevent gun violence in such communities as Dover and Wilmington will also get increased support.

Concerning one bill that’s already generating discussion, Carney indicated support for a bill that would extend paid family and medical leave into the private sector. “It’s the right thing to do, and it will make Delaware more attractive for younger workers,” Carney said.

Carney also honored his predecessor, the late Governor Ruth Ann Minner, who passed away in November 2021.

The final year of Carney’s first term and the first year of his second term have been greatly influenced by the ongoing pandemic and the desire to get more Delawareans vaccinated and tested.

“So my message today is this: We will come through this crisis. And when we do, we’ll be ready as a state to move forward – together,” Carney said. “It is my sincere hope that when I stand before you next year, the pandemic will be firmly in the rearview mirror. But the last two years have taught me that come what may, our state will rise to the occasion.”