VIDEO: Gov Carney & State Lawmakers Introduce HB 99 The Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023

This is a series of measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to address the growing crisis of climate change. House Bill 99 was introduced last week and would set net emissions reduction targets for greenhouse gases. Taken together, the bills (HB 10 and SB 103-not yet introduced) will drive the First State toward a more sustainable future by reducing the state’s carbon footprint, cutting emissions, offering incentives to residents, and ensuring businesses are prepared to utilize renewable energy.

Begins at about 4:25