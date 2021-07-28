VIDEO | Gov. Carney Touts Job Potential Of New Legislation

Delaware will establish a ‘site readiness fund’ that Governor John Carney said will help create jobs and lead to economic growth.

Carney signed legislation (Senate Bill 127) Tuesday at a Middletown brewery that provides grants, loans or other economic support to businesses that plan to build, renovate or improve infrastructure to attract new businesses or expand a business. Local governments could also qualify for financial help.

“We are competing for jobs every day, and we are working hard to ensure Delaware’s future and ongoing economic success,” Carney said. “This legislation will allow us to quickly convert existing properties to meet the needs of prospective employers, spurring growth and new business investment. It’s just another way we are making Delaware a top choice for businesses to start here and stay here. Thank you to all the members of the General Assembly, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, and the Division of Small Business for their work on this legislation.”

“At a time when there is significant competition from other states, the Site Readiness Fund is an important tool in our economic development toolbox that we can use to stay competitive and incentivize businesses to locate in Delaware,” Delaware Division of Small Business Director Jordan Schulties said. “The fund will go a long way in helping our state attract and retain businesses that will create quality jobs for Delawareans.”

“This measure furthers the efforts of Delaware Prosperity Partnership and its many statewide partners because the improvements it will fund will help businesses choose Delaware for their location or expansion,” Delaware Prosperity Partnership President and CEO Kurt Forman added. “DPP is grateful to the General Assembly for its support of this legislation and for its investment in ensuring that sites throughout the state are ready for the kinds of investment and job growth we all value.”