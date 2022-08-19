VIDEO | Gov. Hogan Announces Shore Crimefighting Initiative, Addresses Md. Association of Counties

Maryland is forming a new Lower Shore Coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network.

MCIN is a coordinated criminal justice network, targeting a range of criminal activity: drugs, firearms, human trafficking and gang-related crimes. Worcester County and Somerset County will join Dorchester County, which already participates.

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network is active in 16 jurisdictions. It is reporting a record increase in the disruption of criminal activity across the state. Earlier this year, MCIN facilitated the largest drug bust ever on the Eastern Shore, including the seizure of enough heroin and fentanyl to kill more than 250,000 people.

“Today, we are announcing the creation of a new Maryland Intelligence Network Lower Shore Coalition, with the addition of Worcester County, Somerset County, along with Dorchester’s existing operation, in order to strengthen allied law enforcement capacity on the Lower Shore, and to target criminal operations throughout the Delmarva Peninsula,” Hogan said. “I can assure you that we are going to continue to use every tool at our disposal to make our neighborhoods safer, and we will not stop pursuing these criminal gangs who have been terrorizing our communities.”

“I am confident that the expansion of MCIN to the Lower Eastern Shore will improve our ability to keep our communities safe,” Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said. “We will be better prepared to rise to whatever challenges we face moving forward together.”

Hogan also addressed the opening of the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in Ocean City.

“Eight years ago at this convention, I pledged to bring fiscal responsibility and common sense to our state capital, to make Maryland more competitive, and our state government more responsive, to provide tax relief for families, small businesses, and retirees, and to focus on rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and on all theses things and more, together we have taken care of business,” Hogan said.