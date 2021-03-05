VIDEO: Gov Hogan Marks 1 Year Anniversary of Coronavirus with Covid-19 Day of Remembrance

A moment of silence during Friday night’s Covid-19 Day of Remembrance Twilight Vigil in front of the State House in Annapolis / Image courtesy of maryland.gov

The first cases of coronavirus were found in Maryland a year ago and after declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Larry Hogan last night said Marylanders rose to meet the challenge. Medical personnel worked to help the sick – many coming out of retirement. Businesses began producing hand sanitizer and other items needed to keep people safe. Schools reformatted from in-school to remote learning. And residents across the state heeded directives to wear face coverings, social distance and sanitize, sanitize, sanitize.

Over the past year over 385,678 Marylanders have tested positive for coronavirus and 7748 have died from the virus. Friday was Covid-19 Day of Remembrance. Maryland flags were flown at half-staff to honor the Marylanders who have lost their lives – including 266 on the Lower Eastern Shore. Buildings across the state were lit up with amber lights in remembrance.