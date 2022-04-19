Video | Gov. Larry Hogan Addresses Law Enforcement Training Session In Ocean City

Governor Larry Hogan (R.-Md.) appeared in Ocean City Tuesday to address the Maryland Municipal League Police Executive Association Annual Training Conference.

“Every single day that I have served as governor, I have been immensely proud of all our law enforcement officers, including all who serve in Maryland’s municipal police agencies,” Hogan said. “Our state and our nation owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to all the brave members of the thin blue line who run toward the danger and adversity when others run away.”

Hogan also joined WGMD’s Mike Bradley to discuss his attempts to address law enforcement priorities during the recently-completed Maryland General Assembly session.

“We put half-a-billion dollars into a “refund the police initiative,” we called it – a 50% increase in aid to local police departments, increases in the State Police, raises… we did things like enhancements and bonuses and salary increases and equipment… just everything we can do,” Hogan said.

Hogan also said it was a big letdown that his bill to toughen penalties for violent offenders who use firearms during crimes was not approved – a proposal he said had the support of 90% of Marylanders.