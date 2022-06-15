VIDEO | Gov. Larry Hogan Delivers Final Keynote Address at Md. Municipal League In Ocean City

Governor Larry Hogan said this week in Ocean City that he came into office with the intent of listening to and acting on behalf of Maryland’s towns and cities.

In his keynote address at the Maryland Municipal League, Hogan highlighted a few accomplishments he said helped to meet that goal as he spoke at the MML Summer Conference.

Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the Maryland Municipal League in Ocean City June 14th

Hogan was happy this year to see a bipartisan agreement come about that restores tens of millions of dollars in highway user revenues to local jurisdictions that had been cut during a previous administration.

Delegate Carl Anderton of the Eastern Shore was recognized by outgoing MML president Salisbury Mayor Jake Day for leading the legislation through the General Assembly that led to the bipartisan agreement to restore highway user revenues.

“The previous administration cut Highway User Revenues by 90%, and I promised you that if I was elected, we would do something about that. Restoring funds to HURs has been the top priority of MML and it’s been a top priority for me as well. After several years of fighting to get the legislature to help make it happen, in 2018, we were able to enact a bill increasing local transportation funding. It was a good start, but much more was needed. So we never stopped fighting for MML and MACo, and in my last legislative session, we worked across the aisle with legislative leaders to successfully broker a major bipartisan agreement which dramatically increases transportation funding for local governments,” Hogan said. “Local jurisdictions will now receive $663 million more in state funding for local transportation projects.”

Day, meanwhile, had this to say at the MML:

“Regardless of how long our individual involvement has been in the League or will be, our collaborative work on behalf of MML and all of the municipalities has to continue if we’re going to foster positive changes in the 157 diverse communities of this state, our state as a whole and our amazing country in the world.”